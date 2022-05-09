Maximum Security
Powerful protection for up to 5 devices
Windows®Mac®Android™iOS Chromebook
Smart protection for all the ways you connect.
Protect all your devices
Secure your transactions
Block web threats
Shield your privacy
Safeguard your kids
Optimize performance
Manage passwords with ease
Ready for Windows 11? We are.
Trend Micro Maximum Security is fully compatible with Windows 11 so you can shop, game, and socialize online with confidence that you and your devices are protected by world-class protection against the latest malware, fraud and scams.
Safeguard Against Online Scams
Enhanced anti-scam protection protects you when shopping and banking online from malicious and fraudulent websites attempting to steal your financial and personal data.
Defend against the unknown
Our cloud-based AI technology delivers highly effective and proactive protection against ever-evolving malware infections. You can depend on Trend Micro to defend against known and never-before-seen attacks, keeping you ahead of the rapidly changing threat landscape.
Stop ransomware and other threats
Get complete, multi-device protection against ransomware, viruses, dangerous websites, and identity thieves. An enhanced Folder Shield safeguards your valuable files and digital assets both locally and on cloud-synced folders like Dropbox®, Google Drive® and Microsoft® OneDrive® . Trend Micro stops more than 250 million threats daily(i), so you can enjoy your digital life safely
Protect your whole mobile world
Your phone and tablet need protection too. Get advanced mobile security against viruses, spyware, thieves, and everything in-between with mobile security that delivers 100% malicious app detection. (ii)
|What you get
|
Internet Security
|Number of devices protected
|10
|5
|3
|
Protects against ransomware
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
Includes Advanced AI Learning
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
Safeguards against internet and email scams
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
Includes Trend Micro Pay Guard
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
Keeps children safe online
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
Secures privacy on social media
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
Fixes and optimizes systems
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
Protects and manages passwords
|
yes
|
yes
|
|
Secures mobile devices
|
yes
|
yes
|
|
Dark Web monitoring for personal information
|
yes
|
|
|
Personal VPN (Virtual Private Network)
|
yes
|
|
|
24x7 technical support and emergency assistance
|
yes
|
|
|
Fast, remote diagnosis and repair
|
yes
|
|
|
System requirements
|Windows Operating Systems
|Microsoft® Windows® 8.1 (all versions).
Microsoft® Windows® 10 (ARM processor and Windows 10 in S Mode only supported by Trend Micro Security on Microsoft Edge Add-ons).
Microsoft® Windows® 11 (ARM processor and Windows 11 in S Mode only supported by Trend Micro Security on Microsoft Edge Add-ons).
|Mac Operating Systems
|Apple® macOS 10.14 or later
|Chrome OS Operating System
|Chrome OS 79 or later (Chromebooks only supported by Trend Micro Security on Chrome Web Store).
|Android Operating Systems
|Android 5.0 or later.
|iOS Operating Systems
|iOS 11.0 or later. 64-bit device required for latest version.
(i) Using the Trend Micro™ Smart Protection Network™
(ii) Per AV-TEST Institute during 2014-2020 bi-monthly testing periods, compared to the industry average of 99% (May 2020).
https://www.av-test.org/en/antivirus/mobile-devices/android/may-2020/trend-micro-mobile-security-11.3-202217/
(iii) PC Magazine and its logo is a trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license. Reprinted with permission. © 2020 Ziff Davis, LLC. All rights reserved.