Trend Micro Maximum Security is rated 4.6 out of 5 by 6251 .

Rated 5 out of 5 by MoodyBlue from Great Protection I renewed after realizing how much protection I really had.

Rated 5 out of 5 by Robert9375 from Have had great service I have had TM Maximum Security for about 4 years. I have had no problems with Ransom Ware, Etc. It has not slowed my computer down, like other brands of anti-virus had done. Tread Micro products came highly recommended by our IT Department where I work.

Rated 3 out of 5 by carterblue from Very Interesting Feastures I bought this less than a month ago and at this point do not feel very qualified to make a very good assessment of the product. According to my reading as to what Trend Micro Maximum will do, I'm looking forward to results.

Rated 5 out of 5 by LYLE from GREAT FETURES GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE, AND FAST RESPONCE VERY LITTLE WAIT TIME

Rated 5 out of 5 by Epoufette from blocks all suspicious web sites I was using trend micro from geek squad. When I canceled my geek squad I ordered trend micro off the internet for less than geek squad was charging me

Rated 5 out of 5 by Brien from Great Features I like all the features especially the secured browser for monetary transactions.

Rated 5 out of 5 by mead from great feture i am happy with this program been using for years thanks