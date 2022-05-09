Looking for business solutions? Join Affiliate Program
Rated 5 out of 5 by MoodyBlue from Great Protection I renewed after realizing how much protection I really had.
Rated 5 out of 5 by Robert9375 from Have had great service I have had TM Maximum Security for about 4 years. I have had no problems with Ransom Ware, Etc. It has not slowed my computer down, like other brands of anti-virus had done. Tread Micro products came highly recommended by our IT Department where I work.
Date published: 2022-05-02
Rated 3 out of 5 by carterblue from Very Interesting Feastures I bought this less than a month ago and at this point do not feel very qualified to make a very good assessment of the product. According to my reading as to what Trend Micro Maximum will do, I'm looking forward to results.
Date published: 2022-05-01
Rated 5 out of 5 by LYLE from GREAT FETURES GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE, AND FAST RESPONCE VERY LITTLE WAIT TIME
Date published: 2022-05-01
Rated 5 out of 5 by Epoufette from blocks all suspicious web sites I was using trend micro from geek squad. When I canceled my geek squad I ordered trend micro off the internet for less than geek squad was charging me
Date published: 2022-04-30
Rated 5 out of 5 by Brien from Great Features I like all the features especially the secured browser for monetary transactions.
Date published: 2022-04-22
Rated 5 out of 5 by mead from great feture i am happy with this program been using for years thanks
Date published: 2022-04-20
Rated 5 out of 5 by Neilja55 from Good protection Just renewed for so many times over the years for the protection that I needed. Hope you keep on working for the security of it all. Thanks
Date published: 2022-04-18
Windows Operating Systems Microsoft® Windows® 8.1 (all versions).
Microsoft® Windows® 10 (ARM processor and Windows 10 in S Mode only supported by Trend Micro Security on Microsoft Edge Add-ons).
Microsoft® Windows® 11 (ARM processor and Windows 11 in S Mode only supported by Trend Micro Security on Microsoft Edge Add-ons). 
Mac Operating Systems Apple® macOS 10.14 or later
Chrome OS Operating System Chrome OS 79 or later (Chromebooks only supported by Trend Micro Security on Chrome Web Store).
Android Operating Systems Android 5.0 or later.
iOS Operating Systems iOS 11.0 or later. 64-bit device required for latest version.

(i) Using the Trend Micro™ Smart Protection Network™
(ii) Per AV-TEST Institute during 2014-2020 bi-monthly testing periods, compared to the industry average of 99% (May 2020).
https://www.av-test.org/en/antivirus/mobile-devices/android/may-2020/trend-micro-mobile-security-11.3-202217/
(iii) PC Magazine and its logo is a trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license. Reprinted with permission. © 2020 Ziff Davis, LLC. All rights reserved.